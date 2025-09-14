Benue: Police arrest suspected armed robber, recover four guns

The Benue State Police Command has arrested a suspected armed robber, Liambe Orpine, and recovered an AK-47 rifle, a jackknife, and three locally fabricated dane guns.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Udeme Edet, made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday made available to newsmen in Makurdi.

Edet said that the suspect was arrested on Friday by Operation Zenda Joint Task Force (JTF) following credible information about his activities in Gboko Local Government Area.

The spokesperson stated that the force had received credible intelligence that a gang of armed robbers was in a hideout in Gboko East, planning to attack and rob in some designated areas.

She said: “The team swiftly stormed the hideout and arrested one suspect, Liambe Orpine, male, 35 years, of Anvambe, Buruku LGA, while other members of the gang fled upon sighting the police.

“Exhibits recovered from the hideout include one AK-47 rifle, one jackknife and three locally fabricated dane guns.”

Edet revealed that the suspect was in police custody while efforts were ongoing to apprehend the fleeing gang members.

According to her, the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.

“The State Commissioner of Police, Ifeanyi Emenari, has commended the gallantry of the JTF operatives and reassured the citizens of the Command’s unwavering commitment to rid the state of criminal elements,” she added.

