Benue: Police arrest five suspects for murder, rescue 10 kidnapped victims

The Benue State Police Command has arrested five cultists who allegedly killed and dismembered the body of one Moses Babatunde in Otukpo Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Julius Okoro, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Monday in Makurdi.

According to Okoro, the police received information on Saturday at 1:45pm that an unknown corpse was seen at Edikwu river bank with its internal organs removed.

He said: “A team of detectives were deployed to the area for investigation.

“And the investigation revealed that the lifeless body was that of one Moses Babatunde, aged 29 years, who was last seen sitting with his friends at a burial ceremony.

“The following suspects have been arrested in connection with the case: Idoko Omoru, Emmanuel Eze, Emmanuel Obande, Ameh Peter and Sunday.”

Okoro further stated that investigation was ongoing to unravel the mystery behind the death and removal of Babatunde’s internal organs.

The CP also said that a Medical Doctor working with the Federal Medical Center, Makurdi, kidnapped on May 13 at Judges Quarters, Makurdi, has been rescued.

He said: “During investigation, a team of Operation Zenda JTF trailed the kidnappers to their hideout at Gaya Village, Utange Council Ward in Kastina Ala LGA of the state.

“On sighting the police, the kidnappers engaged them in a gun duel that claimed the life of one of them, while three of the suspects were arrested and others escaped into a nearby bush with bullet wounds.

“Ten kidnap victims, including the Foctor, were rescued unhurt.

“Items recovered from the kidnappers included one locally fabricated AK47 rifle with 10 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, two single barrel rifles, one locally made barrette pistol loaded with three rounds of 9mm live ammunition and two military uniforms.”

The CP also said that on Sunday while police teams were on patrol along Makurdi-Lafia road, information was received that some gunmen had accosted a vehicle conveying passengers to Enugu at Daudu in Guma LGA.

He said that the police swiftly moved to the scene and forced the suspects to abandon their victims and took to their heels.

Okoro said: “They also abandoned a bag containing military camouflage uniforms and wooden guns.

“The victims have been released to continue with their journey and investigation is ongoing to arrest the suspects who are at large.

“I have re-strategized and drawn a plan to rid the state of criminality.

“I assure you of my commitment to make sure that the good people of Benue sleep with their eyes closed.”

