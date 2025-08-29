Benue, Plateau Massacre: DSS charges nine suspects to court 

The Department of State Services (DSS) has filed charges at the Federal High Court, Abuja against nine suspects allegedly linked to the recent deadly attacks on Yelwata, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State and parts of Plateau State.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the attacks left no fewer than 40 persons dead, many others injured, and hundreds displaced in both states.

The charge sheet read that Haruna Adamu and Muhammad Abdullahi of Awe LGA of Nasarawa State and others still at large on June 13, 2025 allegedly carried out attacks against the people of Abinsi and Yelwata villages.

The offence, the DSS said, was contrary to and punishable under Section 12 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022.

The two accused persons were said to have conspired with Musa Beniyon, Bako Malowa, Ibrahim Tunga, Asara Ahnadu, Legu Musa, Adamu Yale, Boddi Ayuba, Pyeure Damina and others still at large to carry out the attacks on Yelwata.

Also Read:

In the charge sheet, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/449/2025, filed on behalf of the Federal Government by Muhammad Abubakar, the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF), the two defendants were accused of engaging in a conduct in preparation to commit terrorism.

They allegedly jointly acted with Musa Beniyon, Bako Malowa, Ibrahim Tunga, Asara Ahnadu, Legu Musa, Adamu Yale, Boddi Ayuba and Pyeure Damina and others still at large to commit the terror act in Abinsi and Yelwata.

This, the Federal Government stated, was contrary to Section 29 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022.

In another charge, two other suspects: Terkende Ashuwa and Amos Alede, of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State were slammed with a three-count charge of allegedly carrying out reprisal attacks against the terror suspects, involved in Abinsi and Yelwata attacks.

In the charge, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/448/2025, the two suspects were accused of attending and participating in a meeting which led to the committing of acts of terrorism, causing destruction to private property resulting in the economic loss of 12 cattle in Ukpam Village in Benue State.

The DPP said this act was contrary to Section 12 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act 2022.

In count two, they were said to have in July at a meeting in Daudu town, Guma LGA conspired to carry out terrorism act along with others at large, contrary to Section 26 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act.

In count three, the DSS accused the two defendants of knowingly rendering support and receiving material assistance of locally made guns and AK-47 rifles from one Alhaji Uba to commit acts of terrorism that led to the destruction of private property and loss of 12 cattle in Ukpam village, Benue State.

This, the charge said, was contrary to Section 13 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act.

In another charge, a 32-year-old woman, Halima Haliru-Umar of Faskari Local Government Area of Kastina State, was slammed with a four-count charge of terrorism.

This included transporting in July 302 rounds of AK-47 rifle live ammunition to bandits, which the service said was contrary to Section 13 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act.

Haliru-Umar was also charged with concealing information about one Alhaji Sani, a suspected gun runner, bandit and kidnapper, information the DSS said would have led to preventing acts of terrorism.

The DSS also said that her action was contrary to Section 6 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022.

Similarly, a 75 year-old-man, Nanbol Tali, and Timnan Manjo were charged with four counts of allegedly engaging in buying and selling of two locally fabricated AK-47 rifles without licence for N3 million.

According to the DSS, the offence is contrary to Section 9 of the Act and is punishable under Section 27 of the Firearms Act, 2024.

They were accused of having a locally fabricated Ak-47 rifle in their possession in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

They were also charged with buying three long-range revolvers at N60,000 each from one Chomo to resell to bandits

Danjuma Antu of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State was charged with five- counts of unlawful possession of two locally fabricated pistols capable of discharging 9mm ammunition caliber.

The DSS said the move was contrary to Section 3 of the Firearms Act 2024 and punishable under section 27.

The DSS also slammed a six-count charge against one Silas Oloche of Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State for unlawful possession of 18 firearms (grenades) without licence.

Oloche was said to have been arrested on August 2, 2025 with 683 live rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, contrary to Section 8 of the Firearms Act.

NAN reports that no date has however been fixed to hear the matters.

Post Views: 11