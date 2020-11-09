A Benue State Pastor, Uhembe Jacob, whose church was burnt down after he was accused of stealing members’ penises has been murdered.

The development was confirmed by Olikita Ekani, a media aide to Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

Ekani said Jacob was murdered and his body buried in a shallow grave.

He said: “After burning all his houses, church and all his other properties, they kidnapped, murdered him in cold blood for a sin he knew nothing about and buried his body in a shallow grave.

“His only sin was that he was making rapid progress!

“His spirit will continue to torment those murderers who perpetrated this dastardly act and Daudu will remain a cursed land until the killers are brought to justice.

“A people whose hands are stained with the blood of innocent souls will never make progress.”