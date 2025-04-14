Benue opens doors to investors

The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has articulated his administration’s commitment to aligning with the national agenda of economic diversification and inclusive growth.



Underscoring prizing strategic partnerships with the private sector and development finance institutions, he said, “Our state is ready for bankable, well-structured, and impact-driven investment opportunities”.



The Governor stated this on Monday while delivering a compelling address at the opening of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) visit held at Government House, Makurdi.



During his speech, the governor highlighted the state’s agricultural potential, noting among other things that Benue’s arable lands and waterways can support a robust agribusiness sector.



At the event that was organised to serve as a platform for high-level discussions aimed at unlocking investment opportunities in Benue, known for its rich agricultural resources, Gov. Alia urged investors to explore opportunities in agro-processing facilities for commodities like tomatoes, yams, and ginger.



“If you are looking for partnerships where the soil is fertile and the market is ready, then, you are welcome to Benue State,” he said.

Besides agriculture, the Governor emphasized the need for reliable energy solutions to bolster industrial growth.



He mentioned ongoing collaborations with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission to attract renewable energy providers, saying, “Reliable power is essential for productivity”.



He further expressed the state’s readiness to support agro-processing zones and industrial parks with sustainable energy solutions.



The governor also addressed security concerns, assuring potential investors that their investments would be safe. “We are committed to ensuring a secure environment through strategic security infrastructure,” pointing out initiatives such as the creation of the Bureau for Homeland Security and the paramilitary force, code named, Anyam Nyor.



He introduced the Benue Investment and Promotion Agency (BENIPA) as a key player in facilitating investments and streamlining bureaucratic processes, adding that, “Through BENIPA, investors can expect professional guidance and timely engagement”.



“Let us send a clear signal: Benue is a land of opportunities,” he urged, inviting stakeholders to join in the transformative journey.

