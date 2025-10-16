Benue NUJ lauds government’s N100b infrastructure loan

The Benue State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has lauded the Benue State Government for the N100 billion infrastructure development loan recently approved by the state assembly.

This was contained in a communiqué signed by Japheth Kwaghhom and Charles Paku, the Chairman and Secretary of the Communiqué Drafting Committee.

The communique formed part of the resolutions reached during the unions’ congress held on Tuesday in Makurdi was released on Wednesday.

The union described the development as a bold initiative capable of transforming key sectors of the state’s economy.

It urged the government to ensure transparency and accountability in the disbursement and execution of projects funded through the facility to guarantee that the funds were used for the intended purpose.

It praised the state government for the ban on customised textbooks in public schools, noting that the policy would uphold educational standards.

Also Read:

It further commended the state government for the recent recruitment by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), calling on the board’s Chairman, Dr. Grace Adagba, to clarify issues surrounding the payment of only one month salary to the new recruits.

The union in the communiqué urged the Teaching Service Board (TSB) to expedite the recruitment of qualified teachers to fill existing vacancies in secondary schools across the state.

It expressed concern over the increasing wave of criminal activities within Makurdi metropolis as well as other parts of the state and urged all security agencies to intensify surveillance and protect lives and property.

It further commended the government for the ongoing construction of the Media Village at Achusa, describing it as a landmark project for the journalism profession in Benue.

It appealed for the creation of additional layouts and allocation of plots to journalists to enhance their welfare.

It equally drew attention to the deplorable state of infrastructure at the General Hospital, North Bank, Makurdi, and called for its immediate rehabilitation and similar interventions in other public hospitals.

The communique expressed appreciation to the Chief Medical Director of Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), Dr Stephen Hwande, for his medical outreach to members of the union and invitation to the forthcoming Benue Health Summit scheduled for October 16 and 17, 2025.

It said that the congress passed a vote of confidence on the Chairman of the council, Comrade Bemdoo Ugber, and the State Working Committee for their purposeful and inclusive leadership, especially efforts in sanitising the journalism space through the ongoing screening and verification of practitioners.

The communique further commended the Benue State Commissioner for Information, Dr. Peter Egbodo, for his maiden visit to the union, describing him as a true leader in the profession.

It also lauded Egbodo for his commitment in fostering cooperation and promoting press freedom across the state.