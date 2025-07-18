Benue moves to domesticate national IDPs policy

The Benue State Government on Thursday commenced the process for the domestication of the national policy on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Aondowase Kunde, stated this at the two-day “Agenda for Benue State IDP Policy Document Validation Meeting” in Makurdi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the national policy on IDPs provides a framework for preventing and addressing internal displacement, offering protection and assistance during displacement.

NAN further reports that the policy also made provisions for durable solutions like return, reintegration, or resettlement and outlined the responsibilities of all actors in safeguarding the rights and needs of IDPs.

The Commissioner, while calling for more inputs to fine-tune the IDP’s policy document, explained that each state has her peculiar humanitarian challenges.

Kunde explained that for the state to effectively handle the huge humanitarian crises, it must domesticate the national IDPs policy.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Benue State House of Assembly Committee on Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Abu Umoro, said the house would pass the document when presented before it.

Umoro said the issue of IDPs was a serious concern for everyone and must be given accelerated consideration at any time.

Also Peter Uche, member representing Guma I State Constituency, regretted that his constituency was the worst affected in the state.

Uche said the majority of his people have stayed in the camps for over 10 years.

He further appealed that the document should accommodate all categories of persons and their peculiar challenges.

Also speaking at the meeting, Murjanatu Kabir, Advocacy Campaign and Policy Manager, Save the Children International, said the document would address key challenges in the IDP camps.

Kabir said the document, when passed, would serve as a guiding tool on issues affecting IDPs in the state and the overall humanitarian crisis management.

The Director-General of Sustainable Development Goals, John Akuse, said the validation of the IDP policy document was a vital process for the displaced population to be adequately cared for, especially regarding their peculiar needs.

