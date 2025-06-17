Benue Massacre: Lawyers Alert condemns killings, faults call for state of emergency

Nigeria foremost Non-Governmental Organisation, Lawyers Alert, has expressed deep sorrow and condemned the horrific killings of over 200 defenceless persons in Yelewata, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State on June 14, 2025.

Lawyers Alert in a statement by its President, Dr. Rommy Mom described the heinous attack, primarily targeting Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), as a gross violation of the right to life.

The Non-Governmental Organisation said that the killings highlight the ongoing and unchecked violence against vulnerable populations in the region.

According to reports, over 90 percent of the victims were IDPs who had previously fled similar attacks, only to be hunted down, trapped, burnt alive, or brutally butchered while seeking refuge in storage shelters.

Lawyers Alert said the atrocity is yet another tragic example of the daily terror faced by rural communities in Benue State.

According to the statement: “Despite more than 1,000 deaths in Benue in the past year, due to similar attacks, not a single arrest, prosecution, or credible investigation has been carried out.

“The attackers, often moving in large numbers on motorcycles, continue to operate freely and with impunity, raising serious questions about the state’s capacity and will to protect its people.”

Lawyers Alert called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently deploy a military battalion to protect Benue communities.

Lawyers Alert also urged Tinubu to establish a special intervention fund, and provide the tools, vehicles, intelligence, and equipment needed to track and prosecute the perpetrators of the heinous crimes.

It added: “We acknowledge the recent statement by President Tinubu following the attack; however, the call for reconciliation between so-called ‘warring communities’ demonstrates a serious misreading of the situation.

“There are no warring factions, Benue’s citizens are under siege by organised and well-armed marauders carrying out what amounts to ethnic cleansing and land grabbing.

“This is not communal conflict.

“It is genocide.”

Lawyers Alert called on the Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, to show leadership and empathy.

The organisation lamented that it was disheartening that following such a mass killing, the governor’s failure to address the state gives room for serious concern.

It said: “In times of crisis, the people need a strong, vocal, and visible leadership that tells the truth and demands action from the federal government.”

Lawyers Alert also noted that the recent calls for a state of emergency in Benue State is unwarranted.

Mom said: “While the insecurity is alarming, we emphasise that Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) permits emergency rule only under clear evidence of complete breakdown of governance.

“Benue’s democratic institutions remain functional; the real failure lies with federal security agencies.

“A declaration of emergency would undermine democratic governance and could set a dangerous precedent for circumventing constitutional order.”

Lawyers Alert therefore advocated rights-based, community-led approaches to public safety.

It added: “In partnership with security agencies and community stakeholders, we have successfully implemented the Community Policing and Accountability Project in Guma and Katsina-Ala LGAs, enhancing early warning systems, trust-building, and human rights-based policing in line with the Police Act 2020.”

Lawyers Alert called on federal and state governments to replicate and invest in Community Policing Committees (CPCs) as provided in the law.

The organisation said locally rooted structures have proven effective in strengthening community resilience, reducing violence, and restoring public trust in security agencies.

