Benue man swept away by tide while swimming in Ogun

A man from Benue State, Sunday Ogah, has been swept away by a heavy tide while swimming in Eyinwa community, Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

This was reported at Odogbolu Divisional Police State by his friend, Otusanya Abayomi of Igbe Ilara, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Abayomi, who reported the development to the police at about midday on Saturday, said he came with Ogah to Eyinwa only for him to leave him and others to an unknown destination without notifying anyone.

Information later got to him that Ogah had gone to swim at Eyinwa River, where he drowned.

Upon the receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officer, Odogbolu detailed surveillance police officers in collaboration with some local divers to locate the corpse, but their efforts proved abortive.

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident, said effects were ongoing to recover the corpse and further reach out to the family of the deceased to inform them of the sad occurrence.

Also Read

Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, said the Command’s Commissioner, CP Abiodun Alamutu, while extending his deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time, assured that the Command remains committed to promoting public safety and preventing such tragedies in the future.

Alamutu further warned restive young persons to steer clear of rivers whose depth they cannot predict.