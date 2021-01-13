A man, Chidinma Omah, allegedly set ablaze by his 18-year-old girlfriend, Esther Alex, in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, is dead.

He was reported to have died on Monday, a development confirmed by the Benie State Police Command.

Alex had set on fire Omah’s apartment on Zaki Biam Street, Makurdi around 2am on Monday.

The spokesperson of the Benue State Police Command, DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed on Tuesday that Omah died around 10pm on Monday at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, where he was receiving treatment.