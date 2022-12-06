Benue local celebrity docked for alleged criminal breach of trust

A local celebrity, Doris Ahile, was on Monday docked in a Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court in Benue State for alleged criminal breach of trust.

The local celebrity is being prosecuted by the police, with Inspector Regina Ishaya as the leader prosecutor.

She told the court that the case was reported at the “E” Divisional Police Station, Makurdi by Henry Ternege, Chairman of Grandmark Health Limited, Railway Bye-Pass, Makurdi, on October 29.

Ishaya averred that the informant, who is the chairman of the entertainment company and a consultant, came up with an idea to promote fruit sales, which was thrown open to the public for contestants to contest brand ambassador.

She said the winner of the contest was to be given a 2011 Honda Civic Car with other benefits.

The car, she said, was to be in the possession of the winner for only 11 months.

She further said that Ahile eventually won the contest and took car, which is worth N2.5 million and refused to return same as agreed.

She said the accused disappeared with the car.

Ishaya said during Police investigation, Ahile was arrested.

She said the offense contravened the provisions of Section 313 of the Penal Code Cap 124 (2004) Laws of Benue State.

The police said investigation into matter was still ongoing.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Magistrate, Erdoo Ter, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in the like sum who shall be resident within the jurisdiction of the court.

Ter adjourned the case until January 25 for further mention.





