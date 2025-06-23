Benue killings: It’s a shame no one prosecuted yet – Falana berates Nigerian Government

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has berated the Federal and Benue State Governments for delay in prosecuting suspects arrested in connection with violent attack and killings across the state.

This was contained in a statement issued under the platform of the Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB), which he chairs.

Falana, SAN, lamented that although hundreds of suspects have been arrested over the years for crimes ranging from illegal possession of firearms to mass killings and kidnapping, most of them are never charged or brought to justice.

His reaction follows President Bola Tinubu’s recent visit to Benue, during which he directed the Nigeria Police Force to arrest and prosecute all those involved in the latest wave of violence in the state.

However, Falana described the president’s order as potentially symbolic, pointing out that previous arrests had not led to convictions or justice for victims.

The legal luminary also berated the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, for alleging that residents of Yelwata community provided shelter for the killers.

He described the statement as an attempt to shift blame onto victims instead of addressing the systemic failures of security and governance.

Providing a timeline of law enforcement actions, Falana stated, “On December 30, 2024, the Benue State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hassan Yabanet, announced the arrest of 273 suspects involved in capital crimes, along with the recovery of 20 firearms and 51 rounds of ammunition.

“On January 17, 2024, police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed that an illegal firearms factory had been uncovered in Benue.

“Two suspects—Friday Aduduakambe and Iorwashima Iornyume—were arrested, and a cache of weapons, including nine locally made pistols and one unfinished AK-47, was seized.

“On April 17, 2025, Governor Hyacinth Alia disclosed that three herdsmen were arrested over the killing of 11 people in the Otobi community, Otukpo Local Government Area.

“On June 19, 2025, Community Volunteer Guards apprehended three suspected kidnappers at the Otukpo motor park with ransom money collected from their victims.”

Falana further said that between January and June 2025 alone, dozens of violent crime suspects have been arrested, including 43 suspected killers in the last 10 days.

He said despite these arrests, no significant prosecutions have been reported.

“It is undoubtedly clear that the authorities have continued to treat suspected killers in Benue State like sacred cows.

“The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Benue State, Mr. Fidelis Mnyim, must take immediate steps to ensure that justice is served,” Falana added.

He stressed that the right to life, guaranteed under Section 33 of the 1999 Constitution, is meaningless unless the state acts decisively to punish those who violate it.

He warned that unless concrete action is taken, the ongoing culture of impunity will only worsen the bloodshed and erode public trust in the rule of law.

