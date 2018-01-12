Benue killings: If FG can’t protect us, we’ll raise our own army – Unongo

The Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum and leader of the Tiv nation, Paul Unongo, has said if President Muhammadu Buhari failed in his responsibility of protecting lives and property of Benue State citizens, the people would train their own army in the state to defend them.

Unongo said this on Thursday during the mass burial of 73 persons killed by Fulani herdsmen in Benue State.

He said: “Benue people sacrificed blood for the unity of this country and will not allow a section of Fulani herdsmen to kill our people in cold blood.

“I am telling Nigerians that my people cannot continue to be cannon fodder for this country.

“If the government can’t protect us, we will mobilise and train our people into an army to defend us.

“We are 100 per cent in support of what Governor Samuel Ortom has done.

“I am the spiritual and ancestral leader of the Tiv nation.

“Enough is enough.

“If the Federal Government cannot stop or arrest those behind the killings, in two weeks, we shall raise an army of our own.

“We cannot allow people to colonise us again.

“We have all it takes to do that.”