Benue killing: Man reunites with surviving 10-month-old son after losing entire family

The Benue State University Teaching Hospital on Tuesday witnessed an emotional reunion between Targule Aya and his 10-month-old son, the only surviving member of his family killed in the recent Yelewata attacks in the state.

Over the weekend, suspected herdsmen attacked Yelewata and Daudu communities in Guma LGA of Benue State. Death tolls from the killings have reportedly risen to 200.

A major breakthrough came when another survivor of the massacre, also receiving treatment at the hospital, recognised the baby and contacted Mr Aya, who had survived the attack but lost his wife and three other children. He was subsequently reunited with his only surviving child in a tearful encounter.

Confirming the story when contacted, the hospital stated that BSUTH would continue to offer full medical support to ensure the child’s full recovery.

President Bola Tinubu is expected to be in the state on Wednesday (tomorrow), where he is expected to meet with all stakeholders, including traditional rulers, political, religious, and community leaders, and youth groups, to seek lasting solutions to the hostilities.

