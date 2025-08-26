Benue juice factory will reduce post-harvest losses of citrus — MD

Dr. Raymond Asemakaha, the Group Managing Director of Benue Investment and Property Company Limited (BIPC), has said the establishment of the Benue juice factory would reduce post-harvest losses of citrus in the state.

The MD said that the factory would also create a stable market for farmers, post-harvest loss would be cut down to 80 percent, and boost the state economy.

Asemakaha said this while welcoming its partner members of Sono Group to Benue State to kick start the Benue juice factory slated to be launched on October 1.

He said the partnership would enhance the overall efficiency of the state agricultural operations and hold cash within the system.

He said: “With the investors coming in, there would be job opportunities for youths in the state, increase farmers’ income and livelihood and also contribute to the growth of the state’s GDP.

“We bring people with pedigree as partners in the state and a company as Sono group, with a balance sheet profit of over 60.6 million Euros, and a Tier 1 company in the world is what Benue needs to hit the mark.

“This partnership demonstrates the potential for collaboration and innovation in the state’s agricultural sector.

“And we urge farmers and the Orange Farmers Association to work together and ensure the success of this initiative.”

Asemakaha said by the end of October, no orange is going to leave the state as the factory takes off 100 percent and the Sono group will stay in the state for the next 15 years.

The Chairman of the Sono Group, Luiz Arena, said the group is happy to be in partnership with BIPC and would ensure that they produce quality juice products for the state.

Arena said a company cannot produce good products if there are no quality raw materials, adding that with Benue State, the right materials are available and the machines for production have been set up.

He said the Sono group had its first company in Ghana and was working with big juice companies and bringing out the best in quality and products.

Also speaking, Tortse Yina, Director-General, Benue Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture, said young people, especially in the North Central, have been left behind in Machine production.

He added that with the juice factory, more people would want to engage in farm oranges.

Yina said that the coming of investors to the state would expand the capacity of orange production, and at least stop the importation of concentrates to Nigeria.

