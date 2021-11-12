Benue journalists mourn slain Vanguard reporter

Some journalists in Makurdi, the Benue capital, on Friday expressed shock over the death of Tordue Salem, a Vanguard reporter, who was found dead in Abuja on Thursday by the Police.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that late Salem, a native of Benue and a correspondent at the National Assembly, was last seen on Oct.13 after close of work at a filling station.

NAN also reports that the Nigeria Police Force had on Thursday night said they had recovered his dead body.

Speaking to NAN, the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Zone D Vice President, Chris Atsaka, strongly condemned the killing of the Vanguard reporter.

Astaka, a former Benue state NUJ council chairman, described the abduction and subsequent killing of Tordue as, “most unfortunate” and urged security agencies to unravel those behind the dastardly act.

He said the union did everything within its powers to fight for Salem while he was still held captive by his abductors but regretted that the spirited efforts ended in agony.

“This calls to test the will of security agencies to protect lives and property of the citizens. Late Tordue Salem’s case is one that the security must unravel the circumstances with the view to exposing the perpetrators and equally bring them to justice.

“This is highly condemnable, vexatious and painful to say the least. It shows no one is safe, particularly journalists, who like late Salem, went to work on that fateful day and didn’t return,” he said.

Also, the Benue Correspondent of the Sun Newspaper, Rose Ejembi, strongly condemned the killing of the journalist.

Ejembi said that the death of Salem clearly showed the dangers journalists faced on a daily basis across the world.

On his part, Emmanuel Gwaza of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, regretted that the attacks on journalists was fast becoming a reoccurring decimal.

“As we mourn the passage of our dear colleague, let his murderers be apprehended and be brought to justice.”

Also, Hope Abba, a correspondent of Daily Trust in Benue, called on law enforcement agencies to unravel those behind late Salem’s abduction and subsequent killing and bring them to book.

“Salem was one journalist who knew his job too well, though we are yet to know exactly those behind his death but his case establishes how unsafe the practice is in this clime.

“May God rest his soul and give his family fortitude to bear the loss,” Abba added.