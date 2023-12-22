Benue Investment firm clears seven months salary arrears, allowances 

The Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC) has cleared the seven months salary arrears and four months allowances owed its staff.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Managing Director (CEO), Dr Raymond Asemakaha, on Friday, in Makurdi.

Governor Hyacinth Alia had upon assumption of office on May 29, ordered the freezing of all State’s accounts, including that of the company, which resulted in the seven months salary arrears owed workers.

Asemakaha said that the company, aside the payments of the seven months salary arrears and four months allowances, the workers also received 13th month salary.

He commended Governor Alia for approving funds for the company to clear the backlog and urged the staff to brace up and deliver on the company’s mandate.

The Managing Director specifically thanked the Governor for believing in his leadership and the ability of the members of staff to transform the company into a global investment destination with ease of doing business.