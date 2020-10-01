The Benue State Government has honoured two citizens of the state, Francisca Ordega and Ogenyi Onazi, who have made the country proud as members of the national football teams.

Governor Samuel Ortom; his deputy, Benson Abounu; and other members of the State Executive Council on Wednesday in Makurdi gave the two footballers a standing ovation for being true ambassadors.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that while Onazi plays for Denizlispor of Turkey, Ordega plays for Shanghai Shenhua football club in the Chinese Women’s Super League.

Ortom said the outstanding performances of both Ordega and Onazi for the national teams and their respective clubs had put the name of the state on the global map of sports.

He said: “You are true ambassadors of the state and the country in general.”

He urged them to maintain their discipline and hard work, adding that the State Government would continue to support all her sons and daughters in sports home and abroad.

Both players, in separate remarks, said they were grateful for the honour done to them by the Sate Executive Council, saying they had been spurred to do more.

While Onazi pledged his resolve to attract investment opportunities back home, Ordega appealed for support from the government for a female football club she intends to establish in the state.