Benue Governor sacks newly employed workers, reverses Perm Secretaries’ appointments

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on Wednesday announced the nullification of recently employed civil servants in the state.

Alia also ordered newly appointed permanent secretaries in the state civil service to revert to status quo.

The directive which was contained in a press release signed by his spokesman, Tersoo Kula, ordered the affected persons to comply with the order immediately.

“All recent appointments into the State Civil Service made by the outgone administration from May 2022 to date are hereby nullified with immediate effect.

“All those who have retired but are yet to vacate their offices or duty post either because of extension or contract appointment are to proceed on retirement forthwith.

“All civil servants due for retirement but are yet to tender their letters of retirement or notice of retirement should do so forthwith and proceed on retirement immediately.

“All civil servants and or persons appointed Permanent Secretaries from the month of January 2023 to date should revert to their previous positions forthwith,” he stated.

The governor further ordered that, “the postings and transfers made in the state civil service from October 2022 to date are hereby nullified.”

“The affected staff should revert to their former ranks, or stations or offices with immediate effect,” he added.