Benue: Deputy Governor speaks on reported plan to replace him

The Deputy Governor of Benue State, Sam Ode, has reacted to reports of a plan to replace him.

Ode spoke at the funeral of Elizabeth Apochi in Owukpa, Ogbadibo Local Government Area, where he represented Governor Hyacinth Alia, on Friday.

He dismissed the rumours on social media suggesting he might be replaced ahead of the 2027 general election.

He described the claims as baseless.

He said the falsehood was deliberately circulated to mislead the people of Benue South Senatorial District and create unnecessary confusion within the political space.

“There is no truth in the speculation that Governor Alia intends replacing me with Ojotu Ojema or anyone else,” Ode clarified.

The deputy governor stressed that the rumours should be ignored and assured residents that his working relationship with the governor remained cordial and focused on service delivery.

Ode however noted that if Ojema considered joining the All Progressives Congress (APC), he would be warmly received into the fold.

He said: “Benue South is largely controlled by the APC.

“Ojema is the only representative from the zone outside the party.

“His inclusion would strengthen us.”

The deputy governor also urged respect for traditional institutions, warning politicians and social media users against dragging Idoma’s traditional ruler, Dr Elaigwu Odogbo John, into political intrigues.

He called on stakeholders to concentrate on Governor Alia’s ongoing development projects rather than allow themselves to be distracted by divisive falsehoods circulating online.

Ode warned against attempts to create discord in the Idoma community, stressing that the unity of the people remained their greatest strength and must be preserved.

He also advised residents, particularly in Ogbadibo, to participate in the Continuous Voters Registration exercise of the Independent National Electoral Commission to secure their voting rights in future elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that his remarks were intended to douse social media speculation about possible political realignments ahead of the 2027 polls.

