Benue declares curfew in LGA as nine persons go missing

A curfew has been declared in Apa Ward of Ado Local Government Area of Benue State.

The dusk to dawn curfew was declared on Sunday following the report news of nine missing persons in the Ward.

The Chairman of the LGA, James Oche, said the curfew was to curtail the lingering crisis that was likely to follow the disappearance of the nine persons in the council area last week.

Oche said: “We hereby with immediate effect declare an unconditional curfew within Apa Ward from the hours of 6pm to 6am till further notice.

The Chairman said there will be no movement of whatever kind within Apa Ward except with his written approval.

He added: “That all persons must shun all forms of criminal activities forthwith or be ready to face the consequences that will accrue from such acts as security agencies are ready to deal decisively with violators.

“That all travellers, transporters especially commercial cyclists known popularly as Okada and commuters must adhere to this curfew and no movement of whatsoever kind or for whatever reason will be tolerated.

“That all person resident within Apa Ward is advised to be security-conscious and report suspicious security concerns immediately.”

