Benue Assembly Speaker resigns

The Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Aondona Dajoh, has resigned from his position.

According to Channels TV, the resignation is contained in a letter dated August 24, 2025, and titled: “Resignation as the Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly.”

Dajoh said his decision was made in good faith and in the interest of the state.

“I write to resign my position as the Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly, effective today, August 24, 2025. This is done in good faith and in the best interest of the state. I want to appreciate my dear colleagues for the opportunity they gave me to be the first among equals,” the letter, personally signed by Dajoh, read in part.

Dajoh, who represents Gboko West State Constituency, pledged to continue serving as a legislator.

“I pledge to remain committed to my duties as a legislator and representative of Gboko West State Constituency,” he added.

Details about who will replace Dajoh had not been released at the time of filing this report.

The House is expected to follow its standing orders to fill the vacancy and name a new speaker in line with legislative procedure.

