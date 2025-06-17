Benue Assembly recalls six of 13 suspended members

The Benue State House of Assembly on Tuesday recalled six of the 13 members suspended about three months ago.

The decision to recall the six members was taken at the plenary, having apologised to the members.

The 13 members were suspended based on the press briefing they held after the resolution of the House that recommended the suspension of the state Chief Judge, Justice Maurice Ikpambese.

The Majority Leader of the House, Saater Tiseer, read two separate letters of apology and appeal that the members forwarded to the House.

The House stated that since the other members were yet to realise their mistake and apologise to the House, “they remain suspended.”

The Speaker of the House, Hyacinth Dajoh, who ruled after the contributions of all the members, said, “Six of the members who apologised have been recalled, and the House resolved that the other seven must write and apologise before they return.”

Recall that the 13 members were suspended for addressing journalists and dissociating themselves from the resolution of the House recommending the suspension of the state chief judge.

The House said that all the members participated in the resolution against the state chief judge and described the attitude of the 13 members as aberrant.

