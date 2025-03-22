Benue approves N149.5b for infrastructural projects

The Benue State Executive Council has approved more infrastructure projects aimed at transforming the state’s economy and improving the lives of its citizens.

The council made the approvals at its 4th meeting for 2025, held at Government House, Makurdi on Thursday, 20th March.

It approved the immediate payment of N1,569,583,932.17 to CGC, a Chinese company that constructed the Otobi/Otukpo and Katsina-Ala Water Works about 10 years ago. The council also directed the Ministry of Water Resources, Environment, and Climate Change to invite CGC to commence the rehabilitation of the facility and restore water supply in Otobi, Otukpo, and their enviro

The council also approved several other key projects, including the extension and dualization of the Wurukum-Airforce Base Road, the upgrade of the Mbawuar to Bako-Negher and Spur to Mbaakon Road, the rehabilitation and upgrade of the Deputy Governor’s Lodge, and the reconstruction of the Assembly complex and clinic.

The extension and dualisation of the Wurukum-Airforce Base Road, which was approved at a cost of N68,329,287,647.57, is expected to improve transportation and boost economic activities in the area. The project, which will be handled by M/S Bahaus Global Investment Nigeria Ltd., includes the construction of a 5-span bridge at Mu.

The upgrade of the Mbawuar to Bako-Negher and Spur to Mbaakon Road, which was approved at a cost of ₦73,920,604,234.52, will improve road safety and reduce travel time for commuters. The project will be handled by M/S Bahaus Global Investment Nigeria Limited.

The rehabilitation and upgrade of the Deputy Governor’s Lodge, which was approved at a cost of N1,136,469,250.83, will provide a conducive environment for the deputy governor to perform his duties. The project will be handled by Welltime Limited.

The reconstruction of the Assembly Complex and Clinic, which was approved at a cost of N4,593,087,831.76, will provide a modern and functional complex for the state assembly and a clinic for the benefit of lawmakers and staff. The project is to be controlled by Gerewa Global Engineering LTD.

Relatedly, the council received a letter of approval from the Federal Government for the establishment of an infectious disease control centre at Vandeikya Local Government Area. This follows a request by Governor Hyacinth Alia, who has expressed concern about cases of infectious diseases in the state.

