The Benue State House of Assembly passed 58 bills between June 5, 2015 and June 3, 2019.

The Speaker of the assembly, Titus Uba, disclosed this on Monday in Makurdi during the valedictory session to mark its dissolution.

The speaker further disclosed that 46 were executive bills, while 12 were private and members’ bills.

Uba said: “The governor signed 45 of the bills into law. This is an eloquent testimony of the symbiotic relationship between the three arms of government in the State.

“Some of the bills passed by the house are cardinal and of great significance to the state.

“They include the Open Grazing (Prohibition), Assembly Service Commission, The Violence Against Persons, Prohibition and Administration of Criminal Justice Laws among others.”

Also, the Majority Leader, Avine Agbom, called on members of the Ninth assembly to be united and not to antagonise themselves for whatever reason but to champion the course of development of the State at all times.

Agbom also admonished them to take the welfare of the assembly staff very seriously to enable them discharge their duties creditably, which would lead to their success.

The Member representing Katsina-Ala East State Constituency, Dr. Ianna Jato, corroborated Agbom by advising the new members that assembly business was not confrontational.

Jato stressed that they should rather cooperate with the House leadership in order to attract good legislation that would enable good governance in the state.

“Ensure to resolve your crises amicably whenever they arise so that the state can move forward,” he said.

Ngunan Addingi, representing Buruku State Sonstituency, advised her colleagues to forget about all the negative things that they had been through while serving their constituents.

Addingi said their passion for the job should be their joy.

Dr. Adoga Onah, representing Oju I State Constituency, also encouraged the executive arm to join forces with the legislature to move the state forward.

The Deputy Speaker, Egli Ahubi, advised Uba that if he would be re-elected as speaker of the ninth assembly, he should not discriminate but treat all members as one irrespective of party affiliation.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information, Paul Biam, called for understanding that would result in the executive implementing resolutions of the House with dispatch.

Biam disclosed that the House had passed 84 resolutions within four years.

The Clerk of the House, Dr. Torese Agena, commended members of the eighth assembly for the doggedness and resilience, which led to the passage of so many bills and motions among others.

Agena equally lamented that the outgoing members did not perform well in the aspect of private and members’ bills, urging the incoming members to do more in that regard.