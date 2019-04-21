No fewer than 11 persons were reportedly killed and many still missing after a church service on Good Friday in Tse-Aye and Tse-Ngibo, Ikurav Tiev in Katsina/Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

Gunmen who stormed the area were said to have fired sporadically, killing and injuring many in the process.

The attack was said to have been the fallout of the deep rooted rivalry and power tussle between the people of Shitile and other neighbouring communities in Sankera area of the state.

The area covers Logo, Ukum and Katsina/Ala local government areas.

The development was confirmed by the Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke, Major General Adeyemi Yekini.

Yekini said he had already drafted troops to the area to beef up security and restore calm.