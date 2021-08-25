Benitez hails Iwobi, Tom Davies over Cup victory

Rafa Benitez has stated that 10-man Everton’s Carabao Cup victory at Huddersfield Town on Tuesday was the product of “character and determination and commitment” – qualities epitomised by the selfless pair of Alex Iwobi and Tom Davies.

Andros Townsend swatted in a 79th-minute winner in front of the ecstatic travelling Evertonians, after manager Benitez’s team were rocked by Moise Kean’s dismissal 14 minutes into the second half.

Everton originally led when Iwobi, who finished the game playing through pain, guided in a low finish from Davies’s 26th-minute pass.

The hosts equalised when Tom Lees headed in moments before half-time and Everton had to weather a Huddersfield storm before Townsend struck the decisive goal.

“I was quite pleased with the way we approached the game,” said manager Benitez.

“We had chances, we were in control and after we scored our goal, I would say that it was easy – but it was not so easy.

“When they scored their goal at the end of the first half, they had more belief that they could get a result.

“The sending off was a mistake, obviously. He’s [Kean] a young player and has to learn from that.

“But the reaction of the team was very good.

“I like to see Tom Davies work so hard with a little problem in his quadriceps, I like to see Alex Iwobi limping but still trying to help the team, and I like the second goal and the way we finished.

“The character, the determination, the commitment of the players was great and I think that’s what the fans are expecting from this team.”

Everton finished the game the stronger of the two teams despite their one-man deficit and could have scored a third goal when substitute Demarai Gray sprinted clear for an effort repelled by the legs of goalkeeper Lee Nicholls.

Benitez made nine changes from Saturday’s Premier League draw with Leeds United.