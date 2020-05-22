Republic of Benin businessman, Jean Codo, who is being probed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for alleged €29 million fraud has died in Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos.

The businessman reportedly died on Thursday due to lack of proper medical attention in the prison.

Codo was granted bail in November 2019 but could not fulfil the bail conditions.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19, appeals were made to have him released on compassionate ground.

However, Codo was reported to have collapsed in prison, rushed to a Military Hospital in Lagos, where he died.

It could be recalled that a suspected cross-border robbery kingpin, Hamani Tijani, died in the same prison in January 2014 after suffering partial stroke.

Tijani had stroke for nine months before he died.