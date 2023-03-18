Benin Republic appoint Rohr as head coach

Former Nigeria’s Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, has signed a three-year deal with the Benin Football Association as the Squirrels new handler.

Rohr replaces Moussa Latoundji, who had been the team’s caretaker coach since Frenchman Michel Dussuyer was dismissed.

Benin Republic becomes the fifth African team Rohr will coach after Gabon, Niger, Burkina Faso and Nigeria.

Rohr’s first game in charge of the Squirrels will be a Group L 2023 AFCON qualifier against Rwanda in Cotonou in March.

During his time as Super Eagles coach, Rohr qualified the team to the Russia 2018 World Cup and led them to third-place finish at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

Talking about his latest appointment, Rohr said: “I signed a three-year contract with the Beninese Football Association.

“It’s an interesting mission to rebuild a team with younger players.”