Benin-Owena River Basin Development Authority marks World Water Day with boreholes facilitated by Agba

About 10 months after leaving office as Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, at the weekend enjoyed the privilege of being invited by the Benin-Owena River Basin Development Authority to attend the 2024 World Water Day celebrations.

It took place at the sites of some major borehole projects that were attracted by Agba to Edo Central Senatorial District.

That was when he was in the saddle as minister.

The locations of the boreholes where the World Water Day 2024 celebrations took place were Uromi, Idumage, Uwalor and Ubierumu.

The Chairman of the Organising Committee of the World Water Day 2024 celebration, Osikela Omo-Ikirodah, in a letter of invitation to Agba, dated March 19, 2024 on behalf of the Managing Director of the Authority, said the immediate past Minister of Budget and National Planning facilitated the construction of the borehole projects.

“As a major stakeholder in the nation’s water sector, we wish to formally invite you to participate and grace this year’s event scheduled for Friday, 22nd of March 2024,” the letter of invitation had stated.

Agba, who also attracted scores of other infrastructure projects to the three senatorial zones of the state, identified with the celebration of the 2024 World Water Day celebrations as organised by the Benin-Owena River Basin Authority.

Recall that in his bid for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, Agba ran a robust campaign on the pedestal of his numerous infrastructure development projects, which he attracted to Edo State as Minister of State for Budget and National Planning.

He had promised to transform the stare’s urban and rural spaces together if had the privilege of becoming the state governor.