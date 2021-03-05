Music maestro Wilson Ehigiator, popularly known as Akobeghian, has said he may quit film acting by 2022.

Akobeghian made this known on Thursday while addressing journalists in Benin City.

The music maestro, who is to mark his 30 years on stage as a Bini actor, has been able to combine acting with his career in music.

He, however, attributed his reason for wanting to bow out from acting to the lack of encouragement from the government and the indigenes of the state.

According to the multi-talented film actor: “Next year, 2022, I will be 30 years in the film industry.

“I might resign from the industry … or maybe I might still stay 80 per cent retired.

“We promote the culture of our people and no assistance from government or organisations.

“We pay for the houses we use to record our films, pay for hotels, pay the film actors, we pay for everything.

“We are the only ones helping ourselves and people still criticise us that we act locally.

“No assistance from government but go to Enugu State, the government assists them.

“At times, the government takes care of their hotel bills.”

Akobeghian, however, said he would not quit music, adding that he would keep making music until he dies.