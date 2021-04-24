RelatedPosts No Content Available

A Mobile Court in Benin, the Edo State capital, on Friday convicted 24 people for illegal parking and violating the state’s one-way traffic rule.

The Prosecuting Counsel, Ayo Aigbokhiade, said all the 24 convicts, who were apprehended within the Benin metropolis, pleaded guilty.

The Presiding Chief Magistrate, Mutairu Oare, ordered those who drove against traffic to pay a fine of N25,000 each, while those convicted for illegal parking of their vehicles were to pay N30,000 fine each.

Oare said the fines were in tune with non-custodian sentencing of offenders.