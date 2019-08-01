Sports enthusiasts in Benin, the Edo capital on Thursday, appealed to Shanghai Shenhua striker, Odion Ighalo, to reconsider his announced retirement from the Super Eagles.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ighalo had announced his retirement from the national team shortly after they defeated Tunisia for the bronze medal of the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations.

In one of the appeals, Charles Kiseh, a sports journalist, said that the team still needed an experienced player like Ighalo and that his retiring from the national team now won’t be a very good idea.

Kiseh said: “He is supposed to impart his experience to younger players in the team before retiring.

“This is a player that scored five goals in Egypt making him the highest goal scorer in that tournament, seeing him playing again in the green jersey will be very exciting to us his fans.”

A sports analyst, Elvis Omoregie, said the retirement decision by the striker was too sudden and that it would be a welcome development if he reconsiders it and return to Super Eagles.

He said: “The team has yet to have a players of his quality, we will be very glad if he reconsiders his earlier decision on retirement.”

James Osayande a driver, said that Ighalo had promised to meet with his family, club and the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, over the issue before taking his final decision about rescinding his decision.

Osayande appealed to Pinnick to help plead with him to come back to the national team.