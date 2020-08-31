Twice former European champions Benfica were handed a tough match away to Greek side PAOK in the draw on Monday for the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round.

Red Star Belgrade, the other former champions among the 16 clubs in the hat, travel to Cyprus to play Omonia Nicosia who surprisingly knocked out Legia Warsaw in the previous round.

Dynamo Kiev will host Dutch side AZ Alkmaar and Ferencvaros entertain Dinamo Zagreb.

As with the previous two qualifying rounds, the ties will be held over a single leg due to the difficulties of travelling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They will be played on September 15 and 16, and must also take place without spectators.

Two teams have forfeited ties and have been eliminated because of positive COVID-19 tests among their squad – Slovak champions Slovan Bratislava and Kosovo champions Drita.

