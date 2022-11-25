Benefits of loud sex, by Tiwa Says

It is said that the mind is never without wonder but as I lay on the bed that quiet evening I had absolutely nothing on my mind. I only craved the relief of sleep to soothe my aching muscles. It had been a very busy week and I was glad to kick off my shoes and let my hair down.

Just as I was dosing off, I started to hear an unfamiliar sound. I opened my eyes and listened intently to the source.

The sound was coming from above me. It was the clear lamentations of a woman in the throes of passion, but she spoke a foreign language. I could make out: “Mon Dieu” and “mon amour,” which is: “My God” and “My love,” in French language. It was coming from the flat of my neighbour, Femi.

Then it dawned on me. I had seen him on my way in earlier that evening with a pretty half-cast young lady. They were having way more fun than I was. As the sweet ramblings continued, I could also hear Femi’s low moans.

As much as their loud sex hindered my sleep, I was thrilled by their vocal expressions of passion. It’s always great to see and hear people express their sexuality freely because what’s sex without expression. After all, moaning is an indication that you are enjoying what your partner is doing to you. So how can you stay quiet in the middle of something so pleasurable?

I know some people are shy to express themselves because of inhibitions and perceptions about sex, especially women. If you are going to indulge in sex at all, you might as well enjoy it. Don’t you think?

Some sexual sounds in themselves are involuntary and there’s no good or bad sexual sound. Everyone is unique. And so are the sexual sounds. Who’s to say you can’t moan or express yourself in your native language?

Though moaning and being vocal is not necessarily a requirement for good sex, it sure adds to the excitement. Sexual sounds have a way of heightening arousal.

I’m all for communication during sex. So sounds and even some dirty talks are a sure turn-on.

Sex is communication

Your partner should know how much pleasure he/she is giving you, and you being vocal about it is a good way to show it. Some people indeed make loud noises to exaggerate their pleasure for performative purposes, especially when they are deriving little or no pleasure from the experience, but they want their partner to believe otherwise.

Sexual dissatisfaction could be a result of a lack of communication. Couples should be able to tell each other what they want during sex. Sex is meant to be enjoyed not endured.

If you are still in doubt, here are some reasons why you should have loud sex:

A. Loud sex makes sex unrestrained

Those who engage in loud sex can do so because they have thrown their inhibitions out the window, making it possible for them to be able to release themselves and be in the moment. When you’re restraining yourself, you can’t fully enjoy the experience. But when you let go and make noise, it means you’re fully present and enjoying every second of the experience. The sounds add to the physical sensations and can lead to even more pleasure.

B. Loud sex can lead to better orgasms

Studies have shown that screaming activates the arousal centre of the brain, heightening awareness, sensation and arousal. In other words, it makes you more sensitive to touch and more likely to reach orgasm. And the louder you scream, the more intense the orgasm might be.

C. Loud sex is better sex

The sounds you make during sex – whether it’s a moan, gasp, or scream – tell your partner that you’re enjoying what they’re doing. This can be a major ego boost and motivate them to continue with the same action or motion. This results in more pleasure for both of you. And as the pleasure escalates, so does the noise. It serves as a feedback loop for sex.

D. Loud sex is longer sex

Having loud sex can make you go the extra mile by triggering enhanced pain tolerance that allows you to go longer than you would otherwise. Don’t get me wrong. I’m not saying there’s anything wrong with quiet sex. I know sometimes you may not be in a position to freely express yourself or in the mood to go all out, but don’t make it a habit.

If your bedroom experiences have been boring lately, this may just be what you need to revive it. So, throw those inhibitions out of the window this weekend, let’s have louder and better sex.

