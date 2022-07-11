Benefits of investing in people (1), by Jacob Kehinde Iroko + Video

Good morning, welcome to a new week. How prepared are you for this new week? I am sure that God is before you and will surely makes the week a great and profitable one in Jesus name. I want us to consider the words of a wise man that lived a long time ago but which is still very relevant till today.

I love to put the passage of the bible, Proverbs 11:24 thus: scatter to gain more! Many people don’t know that the act of giving is very powerful to making the real and genuine wealth. The first problem is the definition we gave to wealth in our mind. So many people believe that wealth is define and measure in the amount of financial and material possession. The contemporary version of the bible says “become rich by being generous”, to those that love to acquire and amount many things to selves without thinking of the welfare of others will never know the blessing in giving to others, the peace of mind that comes with it.

Being generous makes you happy and help relieve stress and anxiety, it gives you security and the benefits of blind loyalty. To some they say, I don’t have enough to go round me and family how can I give out to others less it won’t be enough for both me and the person I want to give. Brethren, there is no one that don’t have something to give! It might not be financial or material, it can be in kind, it can be your time, just make sure you help as many people that you can help as you can. As many that are within your capacity to raise up, please do!

Invest not only on things or materials, invest in people it will surely come back to you when you need it most. People that you have raised and invested in will rise one day to support you. Some might not pay you back, while some might not payback in the same coin. Some might not even recognise your investment in them. Don’t be bothered by their action, Heaven have a record of it, so do it anyway!

See you again next week, long to get your feedback!

. Reverend Iroko is the Provost and Vicar of African Church, Saviours Cathedral, Agege, Lagos State.