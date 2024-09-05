Bendel Insurance unveil 13 new players ahead of new NPFL season

Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin on Wednesday unveiled 13 new players to fortify the team ahead of the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League season.

A statement by Kehinde Osagiede, Media Officer of the club, said the unveiled players were among the 18 signed by the club.

Osagiede said the new players replaced the 13 old players that left the team at the end of the last NPFL season.

The media officer quoted the Executive Chairman, Edo State Sports Commission, Yussuf Alli, as urging them to be disciplined and focused as they continued to blend with the old hands.

According to Alli, this is essential so they can play as a formidable team that will make the state proud again.

The Sports Commission boss expressed confidence in Coach Monday Odigie and his team’s ability to make headlines in the new football season.

Alli also tasked the new recruits to begin the season on a positive note by beating Rivers United when they slug it out on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Bendel Insurance will host Rivers boys at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in their first match of the season.

