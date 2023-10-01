Bendel Insurance crash out of CAF Confederation Cup

Nigeria’s representative in the CAF Confederation Cup, Bendel Insurance FC of Benin, have crashed out of the tournament.

They succumbed to a 0-1 defeat in the hands of the competition’s defending champions, RS Berkane of Morocco on Friday.

The lone goal of the game was scored two minutes before halftime with the efforts of Nigeria’s representatives to level up hitting the brick walls.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Moroccan side had pulled a 2-2 draw in Benin on September 19 when they visited Nigeria for the first leg encounter.

Reacting to the defeat, Coach Monday Odigie of Bendel Insurance said his side were unlucky to have missed the two chances to go up in the first half.

Odigie said: “We all saw the game.

“It’s just one chance and it was a goal.

“That is the game of football.

“If we had taken our chances in the first half, it would have been two goals up before their goal.

“RS Berkane has a history and Bendel Insurance too has a history, but for a long time, Bendel Insurance has not played at this level.

“So it is a little bit of a positive for us.

“But like you said, Barkane is the defending champion.

“It is not easy to play defending champions at their best.”