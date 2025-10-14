Bendel Insurance appoints new Technical Manager

The management of Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin has announced the appointment of Coach Kennedy Boboye as the new Technical Manager of the club.

The latest appointment was announced on Monday via a statement by Kehinde Osagiede, the Director of Media and Communications of the club.

Osagiede said the appointment, which took immediate effect, followed a mutual agreement between the club’s management and the Delta State-born tactician.

He said that the new technical manager is expected to assume full responsibility for the team’s technical department.

He explained that Boboye was selected after a thorough evaluation process that found him suitable for the role based on his proven track record.

According to him, this includes his impressive credentials, and vast experience in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

The Bendel Insurance FC Director of Media and Communication further said that the former Plateau United and Akwa United coach had been offered a two-year substantive contract, with the official unveiling scheduled for Tuesday (today) in Benin, the Edo State capital.

Osagiede said: The management of Bendel Insurance FC is optimistic that Coach Boboye’s appointment will usher in a new phase of improved performance and renewed confidence in the ongoing season.”

Meanwhile, the Executive Chairman of the Edo Sports Commission, Amadin Enabulele, has expressed appreciation to Coach Baldwin Bazuaye (MON), an Executive Director in the Commission, for stepping in as Interim Technical Manager following the suspension of Head Coach, Greg Ikhenoba, on October 6, 2025.

Bendel Insurance FC, one of Nigeria’s historic football clubs, is banking on Boboye’s tactical expertise and championship-winning pedigree to reposition the team for greater success in the Nigeria Premiership Football League (NPFL).