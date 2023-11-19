Ben Shapiro and quest to exterminate Palestinians, by Femi Fani-Kayode

“Gaza, you BLACK woman! Gaza, you trash! Gaza you bitch! Gaza, you daughter of a huge whore, just like your mother Gaza!” — Lior Narkis.

The popular Israeli singer Lior Narkis sang these disturbing and deeply insulting words to a wild and ecstatic crowd of dancing and cheering Israeli soldiers who received them with wild and loud expressions of joy, adulation, praise and adoration as he went on a tour of numerous Isreali military camps whilst Gaza was being bombed and a few days before they began their ground offensive.

I am constrained to ask the American Jew, Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro), who happens to be the most notorious and prolific defender of Zionism in the west, the most unabashedly pro-Israeli columnist, author and commentator in America and a man who has enormous influence throughout the world given the fact that millions of people read his essays in the Daily Beast, value his opinion and follow him on both the social and traditional media, the following question.

Is this the sort of rhetoric and sentiment and the type of people that you and your Zionist collaborators expect the civilised world to offer their unquestioning support and applaud?

As someone rightly asked, why is this vile and racist singer touring IDF bases rather than facing charges for hate crime?

The answer is simple: he reflects the mindset and thinking of the Zionists and their views, not just about the Palestinians and the Arabs, but also about people of colour.

His songs and views are SICKENING and unacceptable and my Christian faith compels me to resist it and those that encourage and applaud it with every fibre of my being.

I wonder whether you, as the greatest defender and apologist of Israeli genocide and the wholesale slaughter of Palestinian children in America today, has anything to say about this or can muster the courage and moral gravitas to condemn it?

Sadly, judging from your consistently obstinate, implicitly racist, intellectually bankrupt, logically flawed, constantly shallow and habitually bigoted contributions in your inglorious column in the American Daily Wire and your handle on X, I doubt it very much.

Permit me to share another relevant contribution from no less a figure than Brazilian President Lula Da Silva for your consideration as well. He said: “If Hamas committed acts of terrorism when it did what it did, the State of Israel is also committing acts of terrorism. I have never heard of children being the preferred victims in a war. The number of women and children who have been killed in Gaza is unheard of in any other war. They (the Israelis) are killing innocent people.”

I would suggest that you carefully ponder on these profound and deeply insightful words and take them very seriously indeed because they reflect the thinking of the entire civilised world.

Now to the point.

My dear Ben, I am sharing my concerns with you in this open letter simply because I am inclined to take you more seriously than others of your ilk due to the fact that your level of doublespeak, deceit, misinformation, disinformation, historical revisionism, mendacity and propaganda are second to none and this makes you very dangerous.

To put it mildly you are literally America’s version of Josef Goebels (Hitler’s Nazi Minister of Propaganda & Information) on steroids only your target audience is not just Nazi Germany or America but rather the entire world.

Yours is to defend the indefensible and to justify the unjustifiable.

You continue to mislead and confuse millions of people all over the world with your pro-war, pro-apartheid, ultra-conservative and ultra-Zionist essays, podcasts and social media contributions when you present falsehood as truth and truth as falsehood.

Had it not been for the fact that so many gullible and naive individuals read and listen to your every word and consider them as gospel truth I would not have bothered puttng pen to paper and writing this epistle to you.

However your constant disrespect and contemptuous disdain for the basic facts and plain truth when it comes to the abominable atrocities that are being perpetuated in Gaza by the Israeli Government and Armed Forces coupled with your constant bullying, arm twisting and misplaced rage and wrath visited on anyone and everyone that does not accept or propagate your false and perfidious narrative constrains me to do so.

Before I go into the ugly events in Gaza permit me to remind you of just one example of the expression of your inherent racism and debilitating insolence.

On September 27, 2010 you posted the following on your X handle: “Israelis like to build. Arabs like to bomb crap and live in open sewage. This is not a difficult issue.”

Kindly tell me what you would call this type of rhetoric if not hateful racial stereotyping and bigoted and ignorant racism in its most vulgar, crass, primitive and crude form?

Your racial slurs against Arabs remind me of the the language employed by the Afrikaans-speaking White Boers of apartheid South Africa who regarded black South Africans and black people generally as nothing but “sub-human, low born field hands and slaves” and who described them in their apartheid constitution as nothing but the Biblical “hewers of the wood and drawers of the water”.

Again your words remind me of those of the infamous Dutchman, navigator and sailor Jan Van Reebeck, who was one of the earliest Europeans to arrive in South Africa and who upon landing on the beaches of the South African Cape in 1652 referred to our African brothers and sisters as “stinking black dogs”.

The truth is that those that speak and think like you are worst than the German Nazi’s who subjected your forefathers to such horrendous treatment and sought to wipe them out.

Quite apart from that, given your racist disposition, I suspect strongly that you were conceived, born, bred and raised in the same crap and open sewage that you have accused the Arabs of living in.

Now to Gaza.

Permit me to begin with the graphic and moving words of His Excellency Abdullah Abu Sawesh, who is the High Commissioner for the State of Palestine to my country Nigeria.

In a press statement, which was released earlier this week he wrote, inter alia, the following: “The unconditional, unshakeable political, military and media support that the Israeli occupation is receiving from western countries has perpetrated the current textbook genocide and the continuance of the Palestinian NAKBA that started 1948. By continuing airing and screening the occupier’s propaganda and picking the side of the executioners, the main western media outlets are completely complicit in the current textbook genocide. On the 40th day of this frenzy textbook genocide all the news that still came from the occupied Palestinian territories and in particular from Gaza are heartbreaking. As unfortunate as it is, I have no other choice except to start with the bloody statistical figures. With the deepest sorrow the death toll among the Palestinian civilians has exceeded twelve thousand (12,000) and the majority of them are children and women. Out of more than two thousand still missing, there has been groaning still coming from under the rubble which means that some are still breathing and fighting for their lives. The casualty toll in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, has also climbed up as Israeli occupying forces and settlers ratchet up their violence on Palestinian civilians, now 186 killed, including 46 children, and 2,400 injured. Hundreds of bodies of Palestinian victims are decomposing in the courtyard of Al-Shifa Hospital, on the streets and under the rubble and there is no opportunity to bury them with the respect they deserve. More than 750 journalists from dozens of news organizations signed an open letter, condemning Israel’s killing of journalists in Gaza and criticizing the Western media coverage of the aggression against the Strip. The letter, amongst many other things, said newsrooms are accountable for dehumanising rhetoric that has served to justify ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.”

Can anyone hear such words and not shed a secret tear for the people of Palestine?

Can we not acknowledge and recognise the fact that there is indeed a grand plan and not so hidden agenda to exterminate them and wipe them off the face of the earth?

This is not about fighting Hamas or seeking the terrorists out for destruction: this is about killing or displacing every single Palestinian man, woman and child and turning their entire race into a distant and fading memory.

What the white Americans of the old “wild west” did to the native “red” Indians of the mid western and western prairies is precisely what the Jews, the Zionists and the State of Israel wish to do to the Palestinian people.

They wish to break them, kill them, displace them, destroy them and herd those that are left alive into barren reservation camps in the Sinai desert where they will be treated like worthless slaves and beggars and turned into feeble minded and pitiful drug addicts and alcoholics.

May God forbid that this should ever happen.

Yet this is precisely what degenerate and twisted little Zionist monsters like you Ben actually pray for and crave in your lust for land, power, hegemony, expansion, domination, control, subjugation, conquest, treasure, gas and oil, plenty of which lies below the soil of Gaza and off its coast.

A few days ago you posted a picture of a hole in the ground on the same X account for your six million followers.

You claimed that this hole is under a Gaza hospital and you alleged that it leads to a web of military tunnels below the hospital.

As usual you have provided no evidence to substantiate your allegation or the veracity of your assertion but the truth is that such “trivial” matters like the provision of credible evidence means little or nothing to you.

You expect us to believe what you have said and regard it as truth simply because YOU said so and YOU must never be doubted, disbelieved, denied or challenged in the presentation of YOUR so-called facts.

Worse still anyone that challenges those “facts” in your twisted, warped and intellectually anaemic mind must be “antisemitic”, “an enemy of the State of Israel” and “a Jew hater”.

Such base and infantile poppycock is rarely seen in serious public discourse or intellectual debate but of course people like you always lower the bar.

The truth is that the hole whose picture you shared and passed off as a passage to a tunnel used by Hamas terrorists may well be one that simply leads to the hospital sewers or to the hospital basement.

Yet you expect us, nay command us and demand of us, to believe your assertion and categorisation that it leads to a complex network of Hamas military bases & tunnels simply because you and the Israeli Defence Force @IDF have said so.

Whatever the case, is this your justification for bombing hospitals and butchering 12,000 civilians, 6000 of whom are children in Gaza and 186 others, 46 of whom are children, in the West Bank all in five weeks?

Is this your rationalisation for killing or causing the death of one child in Gaza every ten minutes?

Is this your justification for turning Al Shifa hospital into a stinking and death-stenched cemetery for children and babies and a concentration camp filled with rotting and maggot-infested bodies?

Is this your reason for targetting hospitals, killing little babies in incubators by denying them oxygen and electricity and turning them into what can best be described as little mice being prepared for the slaughter?

Is this your rationalisation for slaughtering over 1/2% of the entire population of Gaza and flattening 60 percent of its infrastructures in that same space of time?

As Professor Norman Finklestein, the respected Jewish American scholar and author posted on X: “It is now 24 hours since Israel invaded al-Shifa hospital. No sprawling Hamas command-and-control center. No arms caches in the tunnels. No secret passageways. No nothing except: DEAD BABIES IN INCUBATORS WITHOUT FUEL.”

Can you Ben Shapiro or your Zionist collaborators and co-conspirators legitimately dispute this?

Frankly you make me sick. You are not only a delusional & blood thirsty degenerate but you are also a psychopath who has a craving for the spilling of human blood.

Whilst the world is sickened by the heartless slaughter of Palestinian women, children and babies you, like the twisted voyeur and perverted sexual deviant that you are, sit back in your chair, bring out the popcorn and enjoy watching it every night.

You are a troubled little man who has an insatiable appetite for the spilling of children’s blood & whose secret desire is to subject every single Arab (both Christian and Muslim) to mass murder, genocide and ethnic cleansing and wipe them all off the face of the earth.

You are worse than Hamas, ISIS, Boko Haram, Daesh, Al Shabab, Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah and Al Qaeda all put together because you are not only a brutal, blood lusting, merciless beast and terrorist enabler and sympathiser that has no value for life and no interest in peace but you, like Hitler’s Nazis, also seek to rationalise your unrelenting barbarity with a pseudo-intellectual garb trying to defend and present as acceptable something that no civilised or sane individual with even the tiniest modicum of humanity can EVER accept as being normal.

Your hateful and provocative rhetoric and disgraceful and deeply insulting commentary about the Islamic & Christian faiths over the years & your unacceptable insults on the greatest, most noble, most righteous and most revered Prophet of Islam, Prophet Muhammad (Sallallahu ‘Alayhi Wa Sallam) coupled with your denigrating and demeaning description of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, the Lord of Hosts, the Ancient of Days, the Creator of all that is, the Lord of the Universe, the El Shaddai, the Elohim, the Adonai, the Alpha and the Omega and the Resurrected Lord as “just another Jew who died for a cause” has not gone unnoticed.

You are of course entitled to your views but let me tell you frankly that if every Jew had your deplorable, warped, bigoted, racist, asinine and utterly despicable mindset and deplorable disposition about the two greatest and most popular faiths on earth the world would be filled with anti-semites and Hitler would have been celebrated as a saint and a hero even though we all regard him as one of the worse monsters and tyrants that ever lived.

You are the biggest and single most repugnant, perfidious, malevolent, deceitful, malicious, insincere, wicked, malodorous, dangerous and intellectually dishonest voice in the Zionist camp today and you have made more enemies for the State of Israel by your vicious and unrelenting racism, your endorsement of apartheid, your blatant lies, your pathological mendacities and your inexplicable and unfathomable fabrications than any other human being on earth.

I do not agree with everything that men and women like Dominique De Villepin, Professor Norman Finklestein, David Icke, Professor Naom Chomsky, Jackson Hinkle, Mehdi Hassan, Clare Daley MEP, William Scott Ritter Jnr., Colonel Douglas Macgregor, Andrew Tate, Professor John Mearsheimer, James Corbyn MP, Julius Malema MP, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Oman, Professor Cornel West, the Torah Jews, Professor Isa Pantami, Antonio Gutteras, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and all the other pro-ceasefire, pro-peace voices say but every single one of them displays a level of logic, foresight, justice, equity, compassion, sensitivity and humanity that you are incapable of doing and they are better and far more enlightened than you in their rationalisations, reasoning and historical knowledge of the events in the Middle East and Palestine.

Unlike you, they do not suffer from tunnel vision and they are not blinded and encumbered by their own subjectivity or delusional emotions.

Even the hitherto reticent Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, who all along had refused to criticise the genocidal excesses of Israel appears to have finally found the courage to join the ranks of these noble men and women, the forces of light and the legions of the righteous and speak up for the oppressed and suffering people of Gaza when, just a few days ago, he said the following during the course of a press conference. He said: “I urge the Government of Israel to exercise maximum restraint. The world is watching on TV, on social media. We are hearing the testimonies of doctors, family members, survivors, kids who have lost their parents. The world is witnessing this killing of women, of children, of babies. This has to stop.” Let us hope he goes even further and calls for a total and complete ceasefire.

Unlike you, each of these men and women are motivated by truth and guided by their consciences and the quest for justice and fairness. You do not share these noble qualities, virtues or motivations. You are no better than a primitive, half naked cheerleader and court jester dancing naked in the town centre and attempting to get noticed like a stale and out of fashion village idiot and lady of easy virtue that is well past her expiry date.

You are just a lost, irredeemable, unconscionable soul that has no conscience, that has lost his humanity and moral compass and that is being paid and sponsored to write unadulterated rubbish by the pro-Israeli lobby in the United States of America and the State of Israel. By all means defend Israel if that is your decision but you do not need to throw away your humanity and fully embrace depravity to do so. Sadly that is what you have done but what the hell do you care because you sold your soul to satan years ago in return for notoriety and infamy.

Hell awaits you Ben and when you get there you can exchange notes with your soul-mates and fellow beasts like Hitler, Stalin, Pol Pot, King Leopold 11 of Belgium, Genghis Khan, Mohammed Al Baghdadi, Idi Amin, Jeanne Bedie Bokassa, Christopher Colombus, King Herod, Pharaoh, Osama Bin Ladin, Saddam Hussein, Nebuchadnezzar, Vlad the Impaler and so many others. You will learn the hard way that supporting the evil that is being perpetuated in Gaza today by Israel will eventually have dire consequences for the Jewish state herself and indeed the entire world.

I have always loved Israel and a part of me still does. Together with millions of others all over the world, I wept for her when she was attacked and brutally savaged by those that are worse than animals on October 7 and I not only condemned it but share the view that Hamas must be eradicated from the face of the earth. Despite that I simply cannot bear what the Jewish state is doing in Gaza and I hate those who are cheering them on in their barbaric slaughter of innocent civilians.

Permit me to garner this contribution with a few posers: Are we supposed to stand by Israel even when she is indulging in blind, rage-induced and vengeance- motivated genocide?

Are we supposed to join the Americans and say that Israel can do and get away with ANYTHING and not demand for a ceasefire?

Are we supposed to clap for the Israeli Minister of Heritage when he says “anyone who carries a Palestinian flag should not be allowed to live?” or when he says a “nuclear bomb should be dropped on Gaza” or when he says “Gaza’s 2.5 million people should be pushed in the desert or sent to 100 different countries as refugees at 25,000 Gazans per country?”

Is this the sort of rhetoric we are expected to espouse, endorse and support? Is this what criminally insane, genocidal maniacs and complicit religious bigots and messianic zealots like you Ben Shapiro expect us to embrace?

Are we expected to jump with joy and applaud him when the Israeli Minister of National Security says “even those that are sharing sweets on the streets of Gaza should be targetted and slaughtered as well?”

Are we supposed to express our approval when the Minister of Defence of Israel says: “What is being done to Gaza may also be done to Beirut?” Is this wholesale espousal of barbarity, slaughter and savagery to be regarded as the new norm? Are we expected to accept and celebrate it? Is there no more sanity in the world?

Are we supposed to accept it as the norm when the Israeli Finance Minister says: “There is no such thing as a Palestinian nation, there is no such thing as Palestinian history and there is no such thing as a Palestinian language?”

Are we supposed to hop up and down with joy and express our unending adoration when a Member of the Israeli Knesset (Parliament) is questioned about the fact that thousands of innocent Palestinian women and children are being killed by Israeli bombs in Gaza and his response was “there is no such thing as an innocent Palestinian” meaning that every single Palestinian, whether man, woman, child or infant, should be bombed, crushed and wiped off the face of the earth?

Where is this hateful and genocidal rhetoric coming from and why should we shy away from challenging it? Are we cowards? Should we be filled with fear and trepidation and shy away from speaking the bitter truth about what Zionism has done to the Jewish state?

Does the Bible not tell us that: “God has not given us a spirit of fear but one of power, love and sound mind?” Does is not admonish us not to fear the one that can kill the body but “only He that can throw the soul into hell?”

Today the Jews that have taken objection to others saying “from the river to the sea, Palestine must be free” and that claim that such words are nothing but genocidal hate speech and an expression of a sinister and subterranean desire to wipe the State of Israel off the face of the earth are themselves saying that Gaza and the Palestinian people should be totally eradicated.

They are themselves wiping out Christian and Muslim children in Gaza and judging from what the Israeli Defence Minister is saying it may soon be Lebanon and Beirut as well.

Does this double standard make any sense? Is it just? Is it fair? Does it not make any right thinking person sick? Is it right or proper for anyone to be talking about wiping out any race in this day and age?

Are Israel, the Zionists and the Jews, above the law and do they have the right to do unto others what they do not want others to do unto them? Has Israel not taken us down the sanguine and bloody path of carnage and madness where restraint and the application of even the most basic norms of military engagement, international law and the law of war no longer apply?

Are crimes against humanity and war crimes against innocent civilians, including women and children, now acceptable forms of combat? This may be so in Ben Shapiro’s Zionist controlled insane world but not in mine.

Today it is Gaza, tomorrow it could be your city or country. Think about that whilst you are watching the show of shame and unprecedented carnage from the comfort of your home and bedroom on CNN, Al Jazeera or the BBC.

May God have mercy on us all.

Permit me to conclude this contribution with the following. I have written thousands of words over the last few weeks about the horrendous slaughter that the State of Israel was subjected to by a group of savage and barbaric demons in human flesh on October 7. The attack was unprovoked and indefensible and the carnage that it left in its wake beggars belief and was second to none.

It was undoubtedly the worst and most devastating attack on the Jewish state and the Jewish people since the holocaust and I joined millions of Nigerians and indeed people from all over the civilised world of every faith, including Muslims and Christians, in condemning it and insisting that Israel not only has the right to defend herself but also a duty to totally and completely wipe out the terrorist organisation known as Hamas.

These are all “givens” or what lawyers describe as “settled law” but what puzzles me is the fact that when some of us express our angst, disgust, opprobrium and horror at the disproportionate and sickening overreaction and incontrovertible savagery and barbarity that the State of Israel is subjecting the innocent people of Gaza to in the name of fighting and crushing Hamas and the fact that we are utterly mortified by the sight of Palestinian women, children and infant babies being blown to pieces and slaughtered like Sallah goats and Christmas turkeys whilst in their homes, hospitals, streets, ambulances, schools, churches and mosques and when we cry out in horror and say enough is enough and that this must stop, we are treated with disdain and contempt by the pro-Zionist and pro-Israel lobby and declared as being antisemitic, anti-Jewish and anti-Israel.

Is this not absurd? Should the wholesale slaughter of Muslim and Christian babies and infants not attract the same level and degree of anger and horror as the wholesale butchery of Jewish and Israeli ones? Are they not all babies before being Muslims, Christians or Jews?

Do Christian and Muslim babies, women and children not have the right to life as well and are they not worthy of being considered for protection at a time of war or should such consideration be offered to only the Jews and citizens of Israel?

Does the Holy Bible tell us that killing babies of ANY race or religion is the right thing to do?

Does the New Testament of the Word of God not specifically and clearly tell us that the violent abominations of the Old Testament such as ethnic cleansing, mass murder, genocide, racism, religious bigotry, injustice, inequity, racial and religious intolerance and the slaughter of our fellow human beings for ANY reason whatsoever is no longer acceptable and that instead we must treat one another with compassion, kindness, mercy, charity, forgiveness, patience and love?

Does it not say that we should “suffer not the children” and that we should treat women, the young, the elderly, the defenceless, the poor, the sick and the vulnerable with kindness and sensitivity?

Is it not for this specific reason and purpose that our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ came and sacrificed Himself on the cross?

Did He not say that the greatest display of love is to treat our fellow human beings as we would treat ourselves and that we should be ready to sacrifice our lives for the sake of others?

Did He not say that “vengeance is mine, I will repay” and that we should “turn the other cheek” when assaulted or insulted?

Those that have overlooked these biblical admonitions and that refuse to acknowledge them or that are still stuck in the angry, violent, frightful and vengeful rhetoric of the Old Testament of the Holy Bible are truly lost.

They forget that the New Testament is not only a fulfillment of the Old but was also established to ameliorate its harshness and excesses and those that think otherwise must be reading a different Bible to mine.

The Christian that says that Jews and the State of The Israel can do no wrong simply because they are supposedly “God’s chosen people” and that it is alright for them to commit mass murder and kill babies is not only a lost and pitiful soul but also an accomplice to and enabler of genocide.

Such a person is not a real Christian but an insensitive, misguided, ignorant and deluded barbarian. Christianity can NEVER support injustice or the murder of innocents and neither can Islam.

Why should the Jews believe they can do so under ANY circumstances and get away with it? Why should they regard themselves as being infallible and untouchable? Should a Jew bear hatred or resentment for Christians or Muslims simply because his people have suffered persecution in the past given the fact that millions of members of both of these great faiths have stood by Israel on several occasions, defended her and acknowledged her right to exist?

Is this not what the “two state solution” is all about? Was that not the basis on which Camp David and the Oslo Accords were established? Is this not enough to prove that not all Muslims are ISIS and Hamas and that not all Christians are Nazis?

Did millions of Christians and Muslims from all over the world not sacrifice their lives during WW11 fighting against the German, Italian and Japanese Nazis whose sole purpose and intention was to wipe out the Jewish race and erase them from the face of the earth? Has humanity not paid its dues to the Jews by re-establishing the State of Israel in 1948 and displacing millions of Palestinians from their homeland just to do so?

These are pertinent and relevant questions given what Israel is doing in Gaza and given the fact that those of us that have said they have gone too far and that it must stop are now being branded and labelled as anti-Jewish by the likes of Ben Shapiro and the Prime Minister of Israel himself, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Must the barbarity and obscenity of infant and child slaughter be considered acceptable when it is perpetrated by the Jews and only condemned when unleashed on Jewish children?

Is this right and proper? I think not. Surely all life and all children are precious and the butchering of ANY, regardless of race or faith, MUST be condemned by ALL. And those that think otherwise like Ben Shapiro are obviously suffering from a rare form of mental illness which needs to be exposed, challenged and contained lest they plunge the entire world into WW111.

Just how long do they think the Muslim world particularly will sit by idly and watch members of their faith being slaughtered in this way? Do they not know that everyone has a limit to what they can take and that if this madness does not stop there will be a terrible and irresistible reaction which Israel may not survive?

Can people like Ben Shapiro and the Jewish extremists and Zionists that think like him not see this coming? Can Israel fight against the whole world bar America and survive it? Will America herself risk her survival for an Israeli state that has gone rogue, lost its mind and become a terror to the citizens of the world?

Do Christian and Muslim lives not matter too and is Jewish blood any more precious than ours? Again are Jewish babies more important than that of the Arabs or ours? Where is this madness coming from and why are so many egging it on in the name of political correctness and out of fear of the Jewish lobby and America?

And if the truth be told, this madness, hypocrisy and double standard is driving the world to the precipice of a conflagration the likes of which have never been witnessed before. I say this because the entire Muslim world is boiling with rage and anger.

Nothing reflects this growing anger and grave danger better than the words of the Afghan Taliban Government when they were asked why they did not attend the recently concluded summit of Arab and Muslim leaders in Riyadh Saudi Arabia last week.

Afghanistan was the only Muslim country that did not attend. They offered an explanation for their absence by writing the following on X: “Saudi Arabia sent us an invitation to which our Supreme Leader replied, ‘We don’t need an invitation: send us the location where Muslim armies will be gathering.’”

This was indeed a chilling and sobering response if I ever saw one. Thankfully Saudi Arabia withdrew their invitation after that but the words of the Afghan Government have eloquently and graphically depicted the rage and extremely dangerous sentiments of the overwhelming number of Muslims in the world.

And frankly, who can blame them? Israel needs to sheath her bloody sword and stop the carnage in Gaza and the West Bank before the more moderate Arab Governments and Muslim leaders can no longer hold the line, are swept away and the whole world is confronted with a massive and irresistible jihad in which literally millions of people on all sides of the political, religious and ethnic divide will be killed and after which the world will never be the same again.

For the record it is not just the Muslim world that is enraged. South Africa, along with a number of other countries, have not just broken diplomatic ties with Israel as a direct consequence of their barbarism in Gaza but they have also called for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Clearly the clock is ticking for the Zionists that take pleasure and pride in the slaughter of infants. By her despicable, graphic and morbid display of savagery and her clear reflection of what can best be described as a psychopathic, murderous and barbaric disposition, the State of Israel has now become a danger to the peace and security of the world.

The world is now left with a choice about what to do with her but in my view the bottom line is best reflected by the following anecdote. Consider this: when a lion runs mad and seeks to kill every single living thing because its cubs were attacked and killed by a rogue pride, you can understand its rage, but you cannot allow it to kill and decimate every single living thing in the jungle as an act of vengeance. You must save it from its momentary madness and violent grieving rage by putting a bullet in its head before it wipes out everything that has life including itself.

That is the story of Israel and if she is not reigned in at the soonest and compelled to regain her senses, that is what her fate may ultimately come to. This is a hard and bitter truth which many do not wish to acknowledge or accept.

Permit me to end with the following points. On October 3, 2022, Hilary Rodham Clinton, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs (Secretary of State) of the United States of America and a former presidential candidate, posted the following on her X handle: “If the Russian leadership would rather not be accused of war crimes they should stop bombing hospitals.”

I urge Mrs. Clinton, the lady that rejoiced when Muammar Ghadaffi was brutally murdered, to refrain from her application of double standards and cowardly and complicit silence when it comes to Gaza and offer the same counsel to the Israeli Government and to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This would go a very long way indeed in helping the situation and redeeming her utterly battered and discredited image.

An Israeli-American activist, Miko Peled, offered the following insight about the mindset of the Israeli war machine. He said: “The Israeli Army’s entire purpose is terrorism.”

Given what is happening in Gaza, the West Bank and Southern Lebanon today can anyone dispute this? Is what he has said not the bitter truth? Have the events in Gaza not proved that and provided ample evidence to substantiate Peled’s allegation?

And just in case anyone is inclined to dismiss him as being delusional or just another self-hating, liberal American Jew that does not care for Israel they should consider his antecedents and noble lineage. His grandfather, Avraham Katsnelson, signed Israel’s Declaration of Independence. His father, General Mattiyahu Peled, fought in the war of 1948 and 1967 and later condemned the Israeli military for seizing the West Bank, Gaza, the Egyptian Sinai and the Syrian Golan Heights.

This is indeed a distinguished family of warriors and achievers. They are men of truth, courage, conscience and character, they are forthright and righteous souls and they are notable heroes who risked their lives for Israel and who never shied away from speaking the truth to her leaders when they got it wrong. Peled is far more worthy of our attention and respect and needs to be taken far more seriously than pin size, puppet propagandists with a questionable pedigree and a thoroughly uninspiring lineage like little Ben Shapiro.

On his part, Major Scot Ritter, a retired US Marine and former Military Intelligence officer, offered some laudable and timely counsel and advice. He posted the following on X: “The United States needs to bring this to an end. An immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the deployment of Turkish peacekeepers to protect the Palestinians from the IDF is a must. The Israelis simply don’t care anymore. They are a nation consumed with bloodlust.” Ritter has hit the nail on the head. Let us hope President Joe Biden and the Zionist hawks around him will listen.

Finally President Erdoğan of Turkey issued the following warning to the Zionists and the State of Israel: “I would like to speak very bluntly. Israel is a terrorist state. They consider Hamas to be a terrorist organisation but Hamas is a political party that won the collective vote in Palestine and after they won the election you have seized and usurped their rights. Israel and the US have seized those rights. Two-thirds of the 12,000 people who have been murdered by Israel in Gaza are women and children. Israel is carrying out the most heinous attack against women and children in all of history. They [Israel] have been speaking about murdering all those people using nuclear weapons so let me call on Benjamin Netanyahu: do you have nuclear weapons or not? Explain this if you have the courage! You are threatening people with atomic bombs, nuclear bombs. It does not matter what you have, you are a goner!”

It appears that the quest to exterminate the Palestinian people will not go unchallenged and cannot be fully implemented without strong resistance and a bloody fight. Let us hope that Ben Shapiro and his Zionist co-travellers whose intention is to rid the world of the Palestinian people are listening. A word is enough for the wise.

Sadly despite all “listening” does not appear to be on the horizon given the fact that despite the gathering clouds, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel appears to have thrown all caution to the wind and refused to even attempt to hide his bellicose and murderous disposition and genocidal intentions.

He confirmed this two weeks ago when he said, with reference to the attack on Gaza, that the State of Israel was “waging a war against Amalek”. The import of this utterly chilling, frightful and utterly comment is not lost on many and it is highly instructive.

For those who do not fully appreciate what he means I would suggest that they read the Old Testament of the Holy Bible which tells us that the Jews were ordered by God and therefore have a divine obligation to wipe out and exterminate every man, woman and child that is a descendant of Amalek in their quest to enter and occupy the Promise Land and establish, protect, defend and secure the State of Israel. Amalek’s descendants were collectively referred to in the Bible as the Amalekites and today they are known as the Palestinians.

Also Read:

Can you put two and two together? Do we need any more evidence about what the intentions of Israel really are?

Need I say any more? May God deliver the people of Gaza, the Palestinian people, the Middle East and the entire world from evil and bloodthirsty men, whether they be the animals and terrorists of Hamas, the barbaric hordes of ISIS and Islamic Jihad, the butchers and child killers of the Israeli Defence Force or the fanatical zealots and extremist disciples of the divisive, racist and cancerous philosophy and plague known as Zionism.