Bells VC hails approval of 37 new Universities  

The Vice-Chancellor, Bells University of Technology, Ota, Ogun State, Prof. Jeremiah Ojediran, has commended Federal Government FG for approving the establishment of 37 new private universities in Nigeria.

Ojediran gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Tuesday in Ota.

Recall that the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, had, Monday in Abuja, after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, announced the FG’s approval of the establishment of 37 new private universities in the country.

The approval of the new universities brings the total number of universities approved for establishment under the President Mohammadu Buhari-led administration to 72.

The VC described the FG’s action as a welcome development, saying that it would increase the number of students admitted into the universities annually.

“Looking at JAMB’s statistics, we will discover that students seeking admissions these days are more than what the universities can admit.

“The universities are not capable of absorbing the prospective candidates. So, we need new universities to accommodate them,” he said.

According to him, private universities have taken over because most of them run more stable academic programmes than the public universities.

The VC stressed the need for the National Universities Commission (NUC) to pay more attention to standard and quality in each of the universities.

“NUC must pay attention to the facilities and resources that will drive the programmes being run by those universities,” he said.