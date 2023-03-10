Bells Varsity to resume late March 

The Bells University of Technology, Ota, Ogun State, has announced it will now resume academic activities on March 20, after the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections in the country.

The institution ‘s Public Relations Officer, Akeem Adeyemi disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ota, Ogun.

Adeyemi said resumption of academic activities was shifted from March 13 to March 20, due to the re-scheduling of governorship and state Assembly elections by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from March 11 to March 18.

“We, however, apologize to parents and guardians for any inconveniences that this development might have caused them.” he said.

Adeyemi said that University Management was working to ensure that the students and children were safe throughout the election period.

He urged parents to counsel and monitor their children at home in order to prevent them from engaging in any nefarious act during the elections.

Adeyemi implored members of the University community to be security conscious and report any suspicious or strange movement to the police.

Recall that the Federal Government, through the National Universities Commission (NUC), on February 10, gave a directive on the closure of universities across the country

It said they should close to enable students to take part in the 2023 general elections scheduled for February 25 and March 11.

Recall that the initial March 11 elections were later by for shifted to March 18.