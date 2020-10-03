Rashidat Bello, wife of Kogi’s governor, Yahaya Bello, has restated her commitment to the implementation of all relevant laws for the protection of women and children’s rights.

She restated her commitment at a dinner she organised for women in the state on Friday to celebrate her husband’s Supreme Court victory and commended the women for their overwhelming support during the governorship poll and at the courts.

“I feel delighted to be here with you all this evening to celebrate the resounding victory of our great party at the Supreme Court recently.

“Great women of our dear state, once again I salute your courage and dedication to the struggle; at last victory is ours to the glory of God Almighty.

“As the First Lady of Kogi State, issues relating to the welfare of women and children will continue to top the agenda in my programmes.

“’I seize this opportunity to once again assure you all of my firm commitment to do more.

“’I shall continue to give more support to women in agriculture, more empowerment to women and young girls in businesses and in various vocations.

“Education of our children, including orphans and vulnerable children shall continue to receive more support from my office, ‘’ she said.

She stressed that Gov. Bello’s administration placed very high premium on women involvement and active participation in governance.

She noted that Kogi remained one of the leading states in the implementation of the 35 per cent women affirmative action policy of the Federal Government.

She added that, “the number of women presently holding appointive positions in Kogi and those aspiring for various elective positions in the forthcoming council polls are clear pointers to this fact.’’

In their separate comments, the Secretary to State Government, Dr Afolasade Ayoade and the Kogi Commissioner for Women Affairs, Fatima Buba, appreciated the women for giving unprecedented support to Gov. Bello.

They also commended the governor for giving women the opportunity to aspire to the position of vice-chairmen in the 21 local government areas of Kogi in the upcoming council polls.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that many entertainers and cultural groups performed at the dinner which ended on Saturday.