Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State on Tuesday called for a curricular change in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions to enable the country to produce business owner graduates.

The governor made the call when he visited Baze University, Abuja, where he said Nigeria currently produces too many unskilled graduates.

According to him, it has become expedient for the nation’s tertiary institutions to redirect focus toward entrepreneurship and skills acquisition programmes.

He said that more technical schools and colleges should be established across the country to achieve the aim.

Earlier, Sen. Ahmed Datti, proprietor of Baze University thanked the governor for the visit and urged the Northern Governors Forum to partner with it for the overall development of the institution and the northern part of the country.

He said Baze University Teaching Hospital, currently under construction, would provide quick and professional services and disciplined and qualified graduates in medicine and health sciences.

He said the university had produced 1,500 graduates in various disciplines since its inception in 2008.

Datti added that 30 out of the institution’s 31 graduates, who proceeded for postgraduate studies in the United Kingdom, obtained distinctions in their studies.

He appealed to the federal and state governments and other major stakeholders to assist the university in the areas of security, roads and sponsorship of researches for the socioeconomic development of the country.