Bellingham sees red as 10-man Real Madrid held by Osasuna

Real Madrid failed to build on their LaLiga advantage after Jude Bellingham was sent off during a 1-1 draw at Osasuna.

Madrid looked on course for three points when Kylian Mbappe put them in front after 15 minutes, but frustration started to boil over following several unsuccessful penalty appeals.

Referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero added to the visitors grievance when Bellingham received the second red card of his Los Blancos career in the 39th minute.

Bellingham had exchanged words with Montero, but looked astonished when he was given his marching orders and the incident came back to cost Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Osasuna levelled against Real with 58 minutes played when Eduardo Camavinga caught Ante Budimir inside the penalty area.

The forward fired home the spot-kick to ensure the spoils were shared.

