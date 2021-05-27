Belgium remained world number one in the International Football Federation rankings published on Thursday, followed by France, Brazil, England, Portugal and Spain.

The Moroccan football team also retained its 34th place, which is also fifth position in the African pecking order.

They are behind Senegal (22nd), Tunisia (26th), Nigeria (32nd) and Algeria (33rd).

Italy, Argentina, Uruguay, and Denmark complete the FIFA top 10.

China stays in 77th, ranking the ninth among all Asian teams.

Xinhua/NAN.