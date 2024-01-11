Being a single, childless woman in her 30’s is terrible — DJ Cuppy

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy, has said being a single, childless woman in her 30’s is terrible.

The daughter of successful Nigerian businessman, Femi Otedola, spoke in a tweet on her X account on Wednesday.

The Eagle Online recalls that DJ Cuppy had in December 2022 revealed she was engaged to a British boxer, Ryan Taylor.

However, the marriage proposal, which Ryan made 25 days after they met, has been called off.

That was in July 2023.

Taking to her X handle on Wednesday, DJ Cuppy expressed her regret about being single and without a child.

She said she does exactly what she plans to do as there is no one to disrupt her schedule.

She tweeted: “Being a single, childless woman in her 30’s is terrible.

“All I ever do is exactly what I want all the time.”