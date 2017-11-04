beIN TV places further disclaimer on TStv + photo

beIN, a global sport and entertainment company based in Qatar, has placed further disclaimer on the use of its content by Nigerian service provider, Telecom Satellite TV.

The latest comes in the form of a one line disclaimer placed below the content on the television set of viewers.

It reads: “CA Error: You are viewing beIN sports content illegally via TStv in Nigeria.”

Before now, beIN had written the Nigerian Communications Commission saying TStv was infringing on its copyright.

In the letter, it said it did not allow the usage of its content by TStv.

But the management of TStv disputed the letter.

It said: “DISCLAIMER!! We are not unaware of the messages circulating the social media regarding letters from Bein Sports and Turner respectively. We wish to inform Nigerians once again that the letters being circulated are FAKE. They were designed primarily to bias Nigerians. Kindly disregard the said frivolous letters.”