Beijing 2022: Buhari sends best wishes to Nigerian athletes

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent best wishes to Nigerian athletes participating in the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games success at the competition.

Buhari in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Femi Adeshina said he trusted that Nigerian athletes participating in different events will excel at the competition, surpassing the previous record in Pyeong Chang, South Korea, in 2018, when the nation competed for the first time.

While recognizing that the Olympic Games is a platform for closer friendship and cooperation between countries, the Nigerian leader sincerely expressed hopes that all athletes, in the pursuit of their Olympic dream, would promote the core values of the Games: excellence, friendship and respect.

The President in the statement congratulated China on hosting the Winter Olympics, lauding Beijing for making history as the first “dual Olympic city” in the world’s Olympic history, having hosted the Summer Olympics in 2008.

“As a friendly and brotherly country to Nigeria, President Buhari affirms the support of the Nigerian government and its people to China” the statement said.

President Buhari the statement said believed that with China’s rich experience in organizing international events, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, with the slogan “Together for a Shared Future”, will be delivered as a splendid, exceptional and extraordinary Olympic event for the world.