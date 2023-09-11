Beheading of DPO: Police arrest six during raid to recover body

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested no fewer than six persons in connection with the killing and beheading of the Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada Police Division, Bako Angbashim.

The spokesperson of the Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the development in a statement she issued on Sunday.

Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, said: “The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Emeka, along with his management team and tactical units, conducted an operation on September 9, 2023 at approximately 0600hrs in Odumude community, Ahaoda East LGA, Rivers State with the objective to recover the deceased DPO’s body and conduct an on-the-spot assessment of the community.

“During this operation, six suspects were apprehended within the community.

“Among the items seized were a locally crafted pistol and various charms.

“These suspects and the confiscated items are currently under police custody and are undergoing interrogation at the State CID, Port Harcourt.

Also Read:

“As a result of these developments, the community has been evacuated by its residents.

“Furthermore, a new DPO, SP Zuokumor Richard, has been assigned to the division. He is accompanied by half a unit of men from Mopol 48, one-third unit from Mopol 19, 56 and tactical teams.

“He has been tasked with a thorough search of the area, apprehension of the culprits responsible for the DPO’s demise, recovery of the body and location of any operational weapons used.

“This operation will continue while the investigation remains ongoing.”